Scooba, MS

Scooba calendar: What's coming up

Scooba Digest
 5 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Scooba calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Scooba area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvEWe_0bZW7XpW00

The Alabama Highway 14 Antique Trail

Eutaw, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 110 Main St, Eutaw, AL

A new event in Alabama, the Alabama Hwy. 14 Antique Trail traverses the entire state, starting in the east at Valley, Alabama, on the Georgia state line, extending over 200 miles to the west at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkiHz_0bZW7XpW00

Worship Night With Greg Silverman

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 8522 MS-39, Meridian, MS 39305

Join us for a night of worship with Greg Silverman

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pv4d8_0bZW7XpW00

Restoring Everything Damaged Conference 2021

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2900 Saint Paul Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Restoring Time for anyone in need of Spiritual Restoration! Join us & these dynamic Men and Women of God! Don't miss this!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgLY0_0bZW7XpW00

ADSAR with SARTECH I certification

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only.  If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac9cS_0bZW7XpW00

Paul Wilbur

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 8522 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305

Paul Wilbur will be joining us for a Night of Worship. Doors will open at 6pm and Worship will start at 7pm. Free Admission.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Scooba, MS
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

