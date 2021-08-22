Coming soon: Prospect events
(PROSPECT, OR) Prospect is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prospect:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 646 Rogue River Dr, Eagle Point, OR 97524
Want to explore the Rogue River Preserve at a fun, safe, outdoor event? Join us for our Open Lands Day!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 400 Stevens Rd, Eagle Point, OR
Bringing Community Together in Eagle Point. Crafts, produces and other vendors sharing with the community.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR
Through a long-standing partnership, we provide a venue free of charge for Food & Friends to operate their senior meals program five days a week, Monday through Friday. This equates to over a...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 1053 Hanley Road, Central Point, OR 97502
“PICNIC AT THE PORCH” CONCERT at the Historic SOHS Hanley Farm!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR
« All Events Quilters August 31 @ 12:30 pm -
