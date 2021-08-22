Cancel
Prospect, OR

Coming soon: Prospect events

Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 5 days ago

(PROSPECT, OR) Prospect is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prospect:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1580x7_0bZW7Wwn00

Open Lands Day at Rogue River Preserve

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 646 Rogue River Dr, Eagle Point, OR 97524

Want to explore the Rogue River Preserve at a fun, safe, outdoor event? Join us for our Open Lands Day!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbcNP_0bZW7Wwn00

Hill Church Community Market

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 400 Stevens Rd, Eagle Point, OR

Bringing Community Together in Eagle Point. Crafts, produces and other vendors sharing with the community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aY8U0_0bZW7Wwn00

Food & Friends

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

Through a long-standing partnership, we provide a venue free of charge for Food & Friends to operate their senior meals program five days a week, Monday through Friday. This equates to over a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cskts_0bZW7Wwn00

“PICNIC AT THE PORCH” CONCERT

Central Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1053 Hanley Road, Central Point, OR 97502

“PICNIC AT THE PORCH” CONCERT at the Historic SOHS Hanley Farm!

Learn More

Quilters

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

« All Events Quilters August 31 @ 12:30 pm -

Learn More

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

