Coming soon: Presque Isle events

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Live events are coming to Presque Isle.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Presque Isle area:

Grand Opening Celebration Posen, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The new owners would like to invite you all to a fun Pig Roast with live music by the Country Poor Boys. Music from 3:00 - 7:00PM. Come join in on the fun, enjoy the day and meet our Bolton Bunch.

The Toby Keith Tribute Show Hillman, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Hillman Chamber of Commerce Patchwood Plaza presents (back by popular demand) The Toby Keith Tribute Show Michigan's #1 Toby Keith tribute artist! Dancing, 50/50 raffle, mystery gift. 14797 State...

Dark Woods RC Park Tough Truck Challenge Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This is a 3 day comp for 1/10 scale rc crawlers and trail trucks with 1.9 tires. Friday will be at the park, Saturday we will travel to 2 local spots for a trail run and short comp. Then finish...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1900 N Bagley St, Alpena, MI

Word of Life Baptist Church is pleased to announce our second GriefShare session, open to anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one. Meeting Room:

Paint a Wooden Snowman Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Johnson Street, WCCT Room 106, Alpena, MI 49707

Spend an evening with Tathia Lockhart of "My Front Door Porch" painting a wooden snowman.