This year’s edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans got off to a wet, and slow start Saturday. The endurance race had its first two laps under yellow as the rain poured down. Toyota was leading the way with a Hybrid built to new Hypercar-H regulations when the field was finally let loose. The Japanese manufacturer comes into the round-the-clock race as heavy favorites for a fourth consecutive win. One of their two GR010 Hybrids nearly saw their race end on the first lap under green when Sebastien Buemi in the No. 8 was spun at Turn 1 by Olivier Pla in the Glickenhaus. Pia had damage to his car and got a 10-second time penalty for the contact.