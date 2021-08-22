Philipsburg calendar: What's coming up
(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Philipsburg is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Philipsburg area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Market on Broadway An outdoor marketplace featuring a wide variety of local artisans and producers. You can find us set up every Sunday, June through August, from 10:30am-3:30pm at 216 West...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
We're on for Saturday, August 28, we're bigger than ever, and what a great time to be in Anaconda, MT! BIG payout $1200 added - $600 in each of two performances in the Open AND 80% payout in Open...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Mark your calendars to come down to Kennedy Common to see us every Tuesday starting July 20 - September 7. Find fresh and locally grown produce, Montana made crafts, workshops and community. Along...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: Business Loop, Philipsburg, MT 59858
Put yourself in the expert hands of a certified Instructor, learn the Wim Hof Method and take the practice into your daily life.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 101 Main St, Anaconda, MT
Singo is a new and excited musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo. Come enjoy a few cold beers and have some fun playing Singo.
Comments / 0