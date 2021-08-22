Ferron calendar: Coming events

(FERRON, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ferron calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferron:

Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This is the 15th Annual Spring City Arts Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour, one of Utah\'s longest running premier plein air painting events. Artists paint from August 28 to...

Ned Ledoux with Charlie Jenkins Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ned Ledoux and Charlie Jenkins are going to rock the fairgrounds Wednesday Aug 25

Teen Meet and Eat Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2 S Main St, Manti, UT

This will be our first Teen Meet and Eat this year. We will go over what books we will be reading and what activities we will be doing. Given our name, yes pizza will be provided! We look forward...

Planetarium Show (7:00): Black Holes Ephraim, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:55 PM

Address: 111 E Center Street, GRSC Room 324, Ephraim, UT 84627

Planetarium show about the seasonal night sky in central Utah. Come see what constellations are visible this season.

Battle Royale Baseball Tournament 7U - 12U Huntington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The 1st annual Battle Royale Baseball Tournament in Emery County includes 7U - 12U divisions, along with skills contests for a home run derby, bunting contest, and around the horn 4 person team...