Ferron, UT

Ferron calendar: Coming events

Ferron Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FERRON, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ferron calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferron:

Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour

Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This is the 15th Annual Spring City Arts Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour, one of Utah\'s longest running premier plein air painting events. Artists paint from August 28 to...

Ned Ledoux with Charlie Jenkins

Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ned Ledoux and Charlie Jenkins are going to rock the fairgrounds Wednesday Aug 25

Teen Meet and Eat

Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2 S Main St, Manti, UT

This will be our first Teen Meet and Eat this year. We will go over what books we will be reading and what activities we will be doing. Given our name, yes pizza will be provided! We look forward...

Planetarium Show (7:00): Black Holes

Ephraim, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:55 PM

Address: 111 E Center Street, GRSC Room 324, Ephraim, UT 84627

Planetarium show about the seasonal night sky in central Utah.  Come see what constellations are visible this season.

Battle Royale Baseball Tournament 7U - 12U

Huntington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The 1st annual Battle Royale Baseball Tournament in Emery County includes 7U - 12U divisions, along with skills contests for a home run derby, bunting contest, and around the horn 4 person team...

Ferron, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming up

1. LinCON; 2. Stand Up for Science; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: GEOFFREY ASMUS; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. NDLA Sponsorships 2021;
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...
Festivalnny360.com

Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9. They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”
Milford, MIwhmi.com

Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community. After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th. Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.
Politicsarklatexweekend.com

Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...
Indianapolis, INindyschild.com

September Festivals around Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Indy Strawberry Festival.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Utah Stateutahstories.com

Utah Snowbird Oktoberfest 2021

Good news: Utah’s original Oktoberfest is back for 2021. Snowbird Resort’s annual Oktoberfest celebration dates back to 1972 and it’s a great place to enjoy a wide range of German-style beers as well as many others. According to the food and beverage team at Snowbird, “The annual festival includes a...
Michigan Statewcsx.com

2021 Michigan Renaissance Festival

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is BACK for 2021!. The show will go on! Join the Villagers of HollyGrove, Queen Elizabeth and her court as they invite one and all to the magical 16th Century European village featuring 18 stages of exciting entertainment including: musicians, magicians, jugglers and mimes. Over 150...

