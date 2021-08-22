Hartfield events coming soon

(HARTFIELD, VA) Hartfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hartfield:

Brunch with Alabaster Grace Ministries Irvington, VA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Entertainment Drive, Irvington, VA

The Meridian Bar & Grill at Compass Entertainment Complex, hosts Alabaster Grace Ministries. The husband/wife duo of Brad and Joanie Perry! They bring a message of hope and encouragement through...

Holly Point Market Deltaville, VA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 287 Jackson Creek Rd, Deltaville, VA

NOT your ordinary Farmer’s Market. We have also have a Maritime Museum and Holly Point Nature Park both on waterfront property! Enjoy a leisurely day shopping and enjoying the water by foot or by...

LIVE- Stones Throw Dutton, VA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10309 Vineyard Rd, Dutton, VA

StonesThrow is an acoustic rock duo, that plays a variety of classic rock, southern rock, country and some Buffet. All hits songs, no duds. Eagle, Allman Brothers, CSNY, Neil Young, etc

Aura Awareness Workshop Gloucester County, VA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 6619 Main St, Gloucester, VA

Learn to see an aura, as well as techniques for strengthening your various aura layers. Healing your luminous field enables you to live a fuller, healthier psychophysiological life, as well as...

Baldy Mcgregor at Grey's Point Campground Topping, VA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3701 Greys Point Rd, Topping, VA

Baldy Mcgregor at Grey's Point Campground at Grey's Point Camp, White Stone, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm