Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartfield, VA

Hartfield events coming soon

Posted by 
Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HARTFIELD, VA) Hartfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hartfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Lfft_0bZW7Pli00

Brunch with Alabaster Grace Ministries

Irvington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Entertainment Drive, Irvington, VA

The Meridian Bar & Grill at Compass Entertainment Complex, hosts Alabaster Grace Ministries. The husband/wife duo of Brad and Joanie Perry! They bring a message of hope and encouragement through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IO2J_0bZW7Pli00

Holly Point Market

Deltaville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 287 Jackson Creek Rd, Deltaville, VA

NOT your ordinary Farmer’s Market. We have also have a Maritime Museum and Holly Point Nature Park both on waterfront property! Enjoy a leisurely day shopping and enjoying the water by foot or by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfiHg_0bZW7Pli00

LIVE- Stones Throw

Dutton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10309 Vineyard Rd, Dutton, VA

StonesThrow is an acoustic rock duo, that plays a variety of classic rock, southern rock, country and some Buffet. All hits songs, no duds. Eagle, Allman Brothers, CSNY, Neil Young, etc

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFQMS_0bZW7Pli00

Aura Awareness Workshop

Gloucester County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 6619 Main St, Gloucester, VA

Learn to see an aura, as well as techniques for strengthening your various aura layers. Healing your luminous field enables you to live a fuller, healthier psychophysiological life, as well as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scyBO_0bZW7Pli00

Baldy Mcgregor at Grey's Point Campground

Topping, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3701 Greys Point Rd, Topping, VA

Baldy Mcgregor at Grey's Point Campground at Grey's Point Camp, White Stone, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield, VA
15
Followers
241
Post
910
Views
ABOUT

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dutton, VA
City
Hartfield, VA
City
Irvington, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
White Stone, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Classic Rock#Southern Rock#A Maritime Museum#Stonesthrow#Eagle#Csny#Va Learn#Greys Point Rd#Topping#Grey S Point Campground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming up

1. LinCON; 2. Stand Up for Science; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: GEOFFREY ASMUS; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. NDLA Sponsorships 2021;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan events coming up

1. Paint In The Park; 2. Summer on the Hudson: Re:Growth Artist Workshop with Blanka Amezkua; 3. Shaharit In Person — Mondays & Thursdays; 4. After Work Sunset Picnic Party In Riverside Park On The Hudson; 5. Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat;
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Crystal City, MOmymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Crystal City family events

(Crystal City) Twin City Days is less than a month away, and area businesses are getting their plans together for the festival’s return. On Friday, September 10th, Crystal City Park will host some family-friendly events. One of those is the returning Bike Ride Activities, which include a family bicycle ride around town. Chris Creed with Pedal and Pi in Crystal City and Living Life on Two Wheels says it should be a good time.
Mechanicsville, VARichmond.com

The Mechanicsville Local calendar of events - week of 8/25/21

Community Breakfast sponsored by American Legion Post 175 will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in the Main Hall of the Post located at 8700 Bell Creek Drive in Mechanicsville. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will go toward the many projects American Legion has for veterans and the youth of the community.
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis

The top three criteria for choosing a Continuing Care Retirement Community:. First and foremost, location is everything. Choose a community close to family, hospitals and medical facilities, colleges, historic areas, shopping, entertainment and recreation, sports and cultural activities. And waterfront if you can find it. Secondly, the size of the...
Trenton, MOkchi.com

Two Fundraising Concerts

Two fundraising concerts are planned in Trenton this fall. September 25th, the Leadership Music Jam will be held at Black Silo Winery. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 the day of the show. The concert will feature Sunny Sweeny and local artist Salem Croy. The concert benefits Leadership Northwest Missouri. For more information, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5834.
Lifestylewfxrtv.com

Car-B-Que to benefit Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Museum of Transportation is hosting its second of four “Car-B-Ques” on Friday. The event has an open car show, raffles, and live music for just $5. Children under 12 get in for free. The band Low Low Chariot will perform. One hundred percent of the...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Jaffrey, NHKeene Sentinel

The Park Theatre Happenings

JAFFREY—The Park Theatre hasn’t only been returned to its original glory - it’s now the crown jewel of Jaffrey. The Park Theatre opened its doors this month after a 15-plus-year quest to reopen. The new performing arts center had its ribbon cutting August 5. The original theater (The Park Theatre)...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

Tunnel To Towers Foundation Hosting ‘Never Forget Concert’ At Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — This year marks 20 years since the terror attacks on 9/11, and out on Long Island, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting the “Never Forget Concert” at Jones Beach. “A thousand free tickets to first responders and front line workers across Long Island. It’s a great way to honor cops, firemen, EMTs, paramedics, nurses and others who put their life on the line every day to protect us,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino said. The concert takes place Saturday and will feature a long list of musicians, including Journey, John Fogerty, Wycleff Jean, Lee Brice and the Chainsmokers. Proceeds will go to providing mortgage-free homes for families of 9/11 victims and other first responders. For more information, visit t2t.org/never-forget-concert-announced-for-august-21.
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
Tuolumne County, CASacramento Magazine

Small Towns: Jamestown

The first place gold turned up in Tuolumne County, Jamestown has buildings on its Main Street dating back to the 1870s. Take the Walk of Fame from downtown to Railtown 1897 (a state park celebrating Western railroading and the film industry), and see medallions commemorating movies and television shows filmed in the area (including “Little House on the Prairie,” “Petticoat Junction” and “Unforgiven”). At The Service Station restaurant, a Jimtown roll makes for a mighty good sandwich or burger, and the back patio provides dog-friendly dining. The Joyful Heart Garden Center (temporarily closed) is a combination nursery, gallery and gift shop. Off of Main Street, Nest & Nook Boutique—which opened in October 2020—is filled with new and upcycled items including furniture, artwork and home décor, much of it in a rustic, farmhouse style. Finally, for the ride home, the Frosty shack at the edge of town pulls a towering soft-serve cone—a mini has two domes, a large goes five high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy