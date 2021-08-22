Cancel
Washburn, ND

What’s up Washburn: Local events calendar

Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 5 days ago

(WASHBURN, ND) Washburn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washburn:

Custer Health Immunization Clinic

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 403 Burlington St SE, Mandan, ND

Custer Health will hold an immunization clinic at the Mandan Custer Health office by appointment only. Call 667-3370 for an appointment.

DJGA Autumn Classic Tournament

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2709 Longspur Trail, Mandan, ND

DJGA Autumn Classic Tournament at Prairie West Golf Course, 2709 Longspur Trl, Mandan, ND 58554, Mandan, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 12:00 pm

Unicorn Tea Party

Baldwin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Join us for a tea party with our unicorn, Red.

Return to Innocence Ceremony

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1411 Mapleton Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503

Sacred Ceremony to Connect Back to Your Heart and Soul, Find Forgiveness and Self-love

90's Movie Trivia at the Stage Stop Saloon

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 611 6th Ave SE, Mandan, ND

Come out to the Stage Stop Saloon & Grill every Wednesday for FREE trivia! Join us at 7pm for 90's Movie Trivia, Wednesday night! You may also like the following events from Stage Stop Saloon & Grill

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

