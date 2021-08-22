What’s up Washburn: Local events calendar
(WASHBURN, ND) Washburn is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washburn:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 403 Burlington St SE, Mandan, ND
Custer Health will hold an immunization clinic at the Mandan Custer Health office by appointment only. Call 667-3370 for an appointment.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 2709 Longspur Trail, Mandan, ND
DJGA Autumn Classic Tournament at Prairie West Golf Course, 2709 Longspur Trl, Mandan, ND 58554, Mandan, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 12:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Join us for a tea party with our unicorn, Red.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 1411 Mapleton Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503
Sacred Ceremony to Connect Back to Your Heart and Soul, Find Forgiveness and Self-love
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 611 6th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
Come out to the Stage Stop Saloon & Grill every Wednesday for FREE trivia! Join us at 7pm for 90's Movie Trivia, Wednesday night! You may also like the following events from Stage Stop Saloon & Grill
