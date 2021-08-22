Melcher-Dallas events coming up

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Melcher-Dallas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Melcher-Dallas area:

Big Hill Mine 5K Adventure Run Lucas, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 900 Knotts 1st Street, Lucas, IA 50151

This race has 25+ obstacles including: Two Waterslides, A Mud Crawl, Cargo Nets, Climbing Walls, Ninja Crawl, Rope Climbs and More

Prenatal Support Circle Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Birthright of Knoxville will hold a prenatal support circle at their location in Knoxville on Wednesday August 25th from 4:00 - 6:00pm. All expectant mothers are encouraged to come and connect...

3rd Annual Your Life Matters 5k Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1811 W Madison St, Knoxville, IA

The Your Life Matters 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday August 28th starting and ending at Knoxville High School. Cost is $18 for those 18 and under and $25 of those 19 and over. Register by August 5th...

Sandi Hunerdosse Farm Equipment Auction Milo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Tractors, Combine, Tillage, Wagons, Livestock Equipment & More! For information contact Seth Twedt o...

Forest & Nature Therapy Walk Indianola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 15565 118th Ave, Indianola, IA

Warren County Conservation will be hosting a nature & forest therapy guided walk. We invite you to unplug, slow down, and experience mindfulness in nature. This gentle three-hour walk will focus...