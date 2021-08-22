Fairchild calendar: Coming events

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Live events are lining up on the Fairchild calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairchild:

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 50829 West St, Osseo, WI 54758

Question: Just because something is common, does that make it normal? Answer: NO!! And that’s the game-changer.

Magic Week Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 50483 Oak Grove Rd, Osseo, WI

Something magical is happening at Stoney Creek! Join in on the some magic and wizard fun! Magic Matt Family Magic Show on Saturday! (open to campers only) Book Online at...

Meet Author Kathryn Springer Augusta, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 113 N Stone St, Augusta, WI

Meet USA Today Best-Selling author Kathryn Springer. Enjoy light refreshments and a discussion of Kathryn's books, including The Gathering Table, which will be released in September BYO chair for...

Matt Sayles & The Driftless Revelers at Northwoods Brew Pub Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 50819 West St, Osseo, WI

Live music on our Cantina Deck at Northwoods Brew Pub! Full menu, 30 plus beers on tap, homemade sodas and plenty of room to social distance! Come listen to Matt Sayles! More about Matt: Matthew...

Jim Stapley Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: N10487 Co Rd G #7803, Osseo, WI

Welcome Ember's Rob Strom and Sarah Buresh! Ember has quickly established themselves as a crowd favorite performing everywhere from local venues, resorts, and casinos to warming up the stage for...