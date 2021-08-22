Cancel
Washington, KS

What’s up Washington: Local events calendar

Washington Today
 5 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Washington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VRbM_0bZW7Ipr00

Frag immer erst WARUM? – Warum Verantwortung? | Gottesdienst Mannheim

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Address: Am Ullrichsberg 16, 68309 Mannheim

Kopie von Frag immer erst WARUM? – Warum Verantwortung? | Gottesdienst Mannheim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05d4bK_0bZW7Ipr00

CCARE Clear the Shelter

Clay Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 109 S 4th St, Clay Center, KS

??? CCARE is back again with CLEAR THE SHELTER DAY! If you’re thinking about taking home a new furry friend, consider heading to CCARE to adopt during "Clear the Shelters" Day on Aug. 28, when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w04E5_0bZW7Ipr00

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Gartenstraße 8, 68309 Mannheim

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera - Einlass 17 Uhr - Open Air

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNN42_0bZW7Ipr00

Washington Farmers Market

Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 214 C St, Washington, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021 Thursdays, 5pm - 8pm Location:West Side of Courthouse Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEORK_0bZW7Ipr00

BOSS Nationals 2021

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 605 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Mark your calendar to attend the national gathering of Ford's best high-performance true Boss Mustang and Cougar cars - stock, modified and Cougar cars - past and present. The show is going on...

Washington Today

Washington, KS
ABOUT

With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

