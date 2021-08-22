What’s up Washington: Local events calendar

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Washington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Address: Am Ullrichsberg 16, 68309 Mannheim

Kopie von Frag immer erst WARUM? – Warum Verantwortung? | Gottesdienst Mannheim

CCARE Clear the Shelter Clay Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 109 S 4th St, Clay Center, KS

??? CCARE is back again with CLEAR THE SHELTER DAY! If you’re thinking about taking home a new furry friend, consider heading to CCARE to adopt during "Clear the Shelters" Day on Aug. 28, when...

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Gartenstraße 8, 68309 Mannheim

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera - Einlass 17 Uhr - Open Air

Washington Farmers Market Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 214 C St, Washington, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021 Thursdays, 5pm - 8pm Location:West Side of Courthouse Square

BOSS Nationals 2021 Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 605 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Mark your calendar to attend the national gathering of Ford's best high-performance true Boss Mustang and Cougar cars - stock, modified and Cougar cars - past and present. The show is going on...