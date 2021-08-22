What’s up Washington: Local events calendar
(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Washington calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM
Address: Am Ullrichsberg 16, 68309 Mannheim
Kopie von Frag immer erst WARUM? – Warum Verantwortung? | Gottesdienst Mannheim
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 109 S 4th St, Clay Center, KS
??? CCARE is back again with CLEAR THE SHELTER DAY! If you’re thinking about taking home a new furry friend, consider heading to CCARE to adopt during "Clear the Shelters" Day on Aug. 28, when...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Gartenstraße 8, 68309 Mannheim
Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera - Einlass 17 Uhr - Open Air
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 214 C St, Washington, KS
Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021 Thursdays, 5pm - 8pm Location:West Side of Courthouse Square
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 605 Broadway St, Marysville, KS
Mark your calendar to attend the national gathering of Ford's best high-performance true Boss Mustang and Cougar cars - stock, modified and Cougar cars - past and present. The show is going on...
