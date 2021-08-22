Trout Creek events coming soon

(TROUT CREEK, MT) Live events are lining up on the Trout Creek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Trout Creek area:

Monthly Meeting Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Join us for our monthly meeting! 6:00pm - Pot Luck Dinner 7:00pm - Meeting All women welcome. Stop in and find out what we are doing around the community and consider joining us. $25 per year...

Wim Hof Method Weekend Clark Fork, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 751 Road 32, Clark Fork, ID 83811

WHM Weekends are intended to be a deeper exploration of the Wim Hof Method than what might be covered in a workshop.

Storm Football camp Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2 Jacobs Gulch Rd, Kellogg, ID

Storm football camp with High school cost is $25.00 per kid of any age k-8 Mullan to Rose lake. location Kellogg high school practice field You may also like the following events from Kellogg...

Montana B.A.S.S. State Qualifier Noxon Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

You must be a current member of B. A. S. S. to fish this event. You can register at the tournament for new members.

Mom Talk Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Social health is an important part of any mom's life. As the caregivers and nurturers, we tend to forget to take care of ourselves. When you deplete your own cup, how are you supposed to find...