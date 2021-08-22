What’s up Springer: Local events calendar

(SPRINGER, NM) Live events are coming to Springer.

These events are coming up in the Springer area:

Medical Clinic Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

UltiMed Urgent Medical Care Clinic Visit the only certified Urgent Care in Northeastern New Mexico. For the past 21 years, UltiMed has been a one-stop shop treating most injuries and illnesses...

ESSENTRICS® – Begin Your Day Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

ESSENTRICS® – Begin Your Day This is a members-only event. Wake up and work out with a trained ESSENTRICS® Instructor at the Country Club on Tuesdays & Thursdays! 7:30 AM – 8:00 AM | 30-minute...

Music from Angel Fire Summer Music Festival Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 131 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Billy Wayne Davis Takes El Raton! W/ Elise Kerns & Jay Gillespie hosted by Nathan Lund! Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

Sexy Pizza presents a night of comedy with Billy Wayne Davis, Elise Kerns and Jay Gillespie hosted by Nathan Lund! Billy Wayne Davis is a stand-up, writer, & actor who has performed in 41 states...

The Teenager Pays Homage to the Master Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 131 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

Summer Music Samuel Barber String Quartet in A Minor, Op. 13 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in A Minor, Op. 132 Ludwig van Beethoven Tickets (prices increase on August 1, 2021): FREE