Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springer, NM

What’s up Springer: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SPRINGER, NM) Live events are coming to Springer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Springer area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS9xK_0bZW7G4P00

Medical Clinic

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

UltiMed Urgent Medical Care Clinic Visit the only certified Urgent Care in Northeastern New Mexico. For the past 21 years, UltiMed has been a one-stop shop treating most injuries and illnesses...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ynAL_0bZW7G4P00

ESSENTRICS® – Begin Your Day

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

ESSENTRICS® – Begin Your Day This is a members-only event. Wake up and work out with a trained ESSENTRICS® Instructor at the Country Club on Tuesdays & Thursdays! 7:30 AM – 8:00 AM | 30-minute...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDpwu_0bZW7G4P00

Music from Angel Fire Summer Music Festival

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 131 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bj7Iv_0bZW7G4P00

Billy Wayne Davis Takes El Raton! W/ Elise Kerns & Jay Gillespie hosted by Nathan Lund!

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

Sexy Pizza presents a night of comedy with Billy Wayne Davis, Elise Kerns and Jay Gillespie hosted by Nathan Lund! Billy Wayne Davis is a stand-up, writer, & actor who has performed in 41 states...

Learn More

The Teenager Pays Homage to the Master

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 131 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

Summer Music Samuel Barber String Quartet in A Minor, Op. 13 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in A Minor, Op. 132 Ludwig van Beethoven Tickets (prices increase on August 1, 2021): FREE

Learn More

Comments / 0

Springer Bulletin

Springer Bulletin

Springer, NM
9
Followers
180
Post
685
Views
ABOUT

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springer, NM
City
Raton, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludwig Van Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Summer Music#Live Events#Ultimed#Essentrics#The Country Club#Cdc#Sexy Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy