Osborne, KS

Coming soon: Osborne events

Posted by 
Osborne News Watch
Osborne News Watch
 5 days ago

(OSBORNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Osborne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osborne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fjw0a_0bZW7FBg00

Memorial Service

Osborne, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 238 N 1st St, Osborne, KS

Carolyn "Joanie" Joan Sharp Carolyn “Joanie” Sharp of Green Forest, Arkansas was born May 8, 1945, to Claude Denton and Nana Faye (Pattan) Sisco in Berryville, Arkansas. Joanie passed away...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yImKq_0bZW7FBg00

Solomon Valley Farmer's Market

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Beloit, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Memorial Day Weekend Through Labor Day Weekend May 26 - September, 2021Wednesday, 4pm - 6pm Location: Little Red School House Rd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNRCZ_0bZW7FBg00

Pineapple Quilt Class

Stockton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St, Stockton, KS

Come join Connie Haselhorst on August 28th for a fun day of sewing! You pick out the fabric and the entire quilt will be cut out for you. Just bring your machine, sewing essentials and sit down...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LTlI_0bZW7FBg00

Teen Advisory Board Meeting

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 126 E Wisconsin St, Russell, KS

Teen Advisory Board Meeting is on Facebook. To connect with Teen Advisory Board Meeting, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhlCO_0bZW7FBg00

Full Moon Yoga & Meditation

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:05 PM

Address: 610 N Main St, Russell, KS

Join us, for Full Moon Yoga & Meditation! Prize by Laton Company! 30 Minute Yoga by Bre & 30 Minute Rejuvenating Meditation by Ashleigh! All are welcome, no experience required. $10 ***Bring 2...

Osborne News Watch

Osborne News Watch

Osborne, KS
With Osborne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

