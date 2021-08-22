Midville events coming soon

(MIDVILLE, GA) Midville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Midville:

Guided Paddle Millen, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Road, Millen, GA 30442

Join us on a guided paddle around the beautiful lake at Magnolia Springs State Park!

What's Up? Wading Birds Millen, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Road, Millen, GA 30442

Come learn What's Up with all of the wading birds that visit Magnolia Springs State Park!

Memorial Service Swainsboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Aaron Scott Correll Late on the night of Sunday, August 15th, 2021, Aaron Scott Correll died at the age of 60. Aaron was born to Linda and Rodney Correll in 1961. He led an exemplary career in the...

Parenting Summit Waynesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 853 North Liberty Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830

This one day Parenting Summit featuring authors and counselors Sissy Goff and David Thomas. Between the two of them, David and Sissy have over forty years of experience counseling kids and families. They’ve written sixteen books and just released a podcast called Raising Boys and Girls. Mostly, they love getting to share what they’re learning on a daily basis from their work with kids of all ages with us.This conference is for parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches and anyone who spends time w

Fourth Thursday Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Thursday, August 26, 2021 Extended hours, specials and more at local downtown businesses. Mark your calendars! hr div