Rangeley, ME

Rangeley events calendar

Rangeley News Beat
 14 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Rangeley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rangeley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJWwZ_0bZW7CXV00

Tuesday Night Group Ride

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3004 Town Line Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

The CVTNMBGR is a no drop intermediate plus mountain bike group ride. What does this mean? We ride at a moderate pace, we ride all different trail difficulties, and we always regroup throughout...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hb1i5_0bZW7CXV00

Member Guest Scramble

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5092 Access Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

Team up for a two-day tournament that includes a best ball competition, second-day scramble plus dinner, raffle, awards and an evening glowlight golf outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acrFC_0bZW7CXV00

Business League Finale & Gala — Mingo Springs Golf Course

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 43 Country Club Rd, Rangeley, ME

2021 Business League Finale and Gala Tuesday August 31 8:30 or 1:30 Shotgun Start Social Hour & Dinner to follow completion of 1:30 Shotgun Menu Lobster or Ribs along with cole slaw, corn on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVxCf_0bZW7CXV00

Outdoor Concert Series - The Sandy River Ramblers

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2443 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Outdoor Concert Series – The Sandy River Ramblers July 19 and August 23 – 7:00 PM at Haley Pond Park The Sandy River Ramblers is a Maine bluegrass band with a heavy emphasis on original songs...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoTuh_0bZW7CXV00

Common Loon Paddles on Saddleback Lake

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME

Take a guided paddle with NICK LEADLEY to observe loons of the Rangeley Lake Region. Nick is a specialized bird photographer and loon enthusiast. He has been photographing common loons and native...

Rangeley, ME
With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

