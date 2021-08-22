Randle calendar: Coming events
(RANDLE, WA) Live events are coming to Randle.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Randle:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 30811 Quinnon Road, Wilkeson, WA 98396
Come navigate through 8 activity stations to learn how gain self control and renew your spiritual and physical health!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Address: 36417 Mountain Hwy E, Eatonville, WA
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
The Hoots, featuring Julie Leigh, Diane Leigh, Elijah Potts, Ray Walpow, and Elmer Potts, will be performing a wide variety of music, including rock, pop, and country songs that you know and love...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 138 Mashell Ave N, Eatonville, WA
Americana singer-songwriter James Coates has toured nationally, opened for major-label artists like Sheryl Crow and received airplay on college radio giant KEXP. Now he's bringing his favorite...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Description: August 25-28, 2021 Wonderland Trail: 95 Miles Total Elevation Gain: 23,810’ At 14,410’ Mt. Rainier rises up from lowland valleys in an immense display of rock, ice, and majestic...
