Fort Benton calendar: Coming events

(FORT BENTON, MT) Fort Benton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Benton area:

SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIOP Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

2020 SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY AUGUST 29TH OPEN TO ALL MEMBERS, PUNCH CARD HOLDERS, LEAGUE PLAYERS DIVISIONS FOR WOMEN AND MEN OPEN, JUNIORS (18-), SENIORS (55+), SUPER SENIORS (70+) $10.00...

Revive Fort Benton Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Three day river trip by Missouri River Outfitters, stay at the historic Grand Union, catered field meals by local businesses (BSocial, Wake Cup Coffeehouse - the Public House, the Clubhouse...

Chouteau County Fair Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 205 Fair Ground Loop, Fort Benton, MT

Schedule: 11 AM: Commercial Vendors Open 11 AM: Concessions Open Noon: Double vision Strolling 11 AM - 5 PM: All Exhibit Departments open 12 PM - 7 PM: