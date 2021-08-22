Live events Garden Valley — what’s coming up

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Live events are coming to Garden Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Garden Valley area:

Family Summer Palooza Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5610 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714

The Family Summer Palooza provides a packed full day of entertainment and interactive fun zones for all ages to kick off summer!

Alpha Nursery and Garden Center Farmer's Market Cascade, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 12 Alpha Ln, Cascade, ID

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 10am - 1pmSaturdays, 3:30pm - 5pm Location: 12 Alpha Lane

Jack Pine Round Up Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

COME HAVE A BOOT SCOOTIN' GOOD TIME AND PARTY IN THE PINES! The 2nd Annual Jack Pine RoundUp Bulls, Broncs & Barrels Event has all the Buckn’, Eatin’, Drink’n and Music Playin’ you could want! All...

Birding by Ear: Avimor Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: w. Avimor Drive, Garden City, ID 83714

Join Golden Eagle Audubon for our Fall Birding by Ear Program.

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters have hit the ground running! Bringing country music to stages of all sizes all over Idaho and the greater northwest since 2018. The S...