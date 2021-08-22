Cancel
Garden Valley, ID

Live events Garden Valley — what’s coming up

Garden Valley News Flash
Garden Valley News Flash
 5 days ago

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Live events are coming to Garden Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Garden Valley area:

Family Summer Palooza

Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5610 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714

The Family Summer Palooza provides a packed full day of entertainment and interactive fun zones for all ages to kick off summer!

Alpha Nursery and Garden Center Farmer's Market

Cascade, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 12 Alpha Ln, Cascade, ID

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 10am - 1pmSaturdays, 3:30pm - 5pm Location: 12 Alpha Lane

Jack Pine Round Up

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

COME HAVE A BOOT SCOOTIN' GOOD TIME AND PARTY IN THE PINES! The 2nd Annual Jack Pine RoundUp Bulls, Broncs & Barrels Event has all the Buckn’, Eatin’, Drink’n and Music Playin’ you could want! All...

Birding by Ear: Avimor

Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: w. Avimor Drive, Garden City, ID 83714

Join Golden Eagle Audubon for our Fall Birding by Ear Program.

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters have hit the ground running! Bringing country music to stages of all sizes all over Idaho and the greater northwest since 2018. The S...

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley, ID
With Garden Valley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

