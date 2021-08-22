Cancel
Bingham, ME

Bingham events coming soon

Bingham News Beat
 5 days ago

(BINGHAM, ME) Bingham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bingham area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0gr1_0bZW74Yw00

Elite Equestrian Performance Rider Clinic

Cornville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 34 Bean Ln, Cornville, ME

Equestrian Athlete Performance Rider Clinic, hosted by Pendragon Farm Equestrian Center. Jennifer Mitchell, PT, is a USEF Certified Practitioner, thru the High Performance Program and Human...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Lqpi_0bZW74Yw00

The Flume

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Flume is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: Flume- 5k, Flume- Canicross 5K, and Flume-10K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRF68_0bZW74Yw00

Invasive Plants Walk-and-Talk with Somerset Woods Trustees

Madison, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 382-380 Weston Ave, Madison, ME

Join Skowhegan Outdoors and Somerset Woods Trustees for a guided plant walk and talk at Weston Woods & Waters in Madison. We will hike up to 2 miles over uneven, easy to moderate terrain that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeNBM_0bZW74Yw00

Wednesday Night Women's Ride

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3001 Outdoor Center Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME

This is an all ability, no drop, friendly and encouraging ride! Bring a friend, some water, learn the trails and meeting some new women to ride with! As with a lot of things these days, it will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vnhn3_0bZW74Yw00

The "True AC/DC Experience" performed by BACK IN BLACK

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 414 Madison Ave, Skowhegan, ME 04976

"The True AC/DC Experience" is a high energy live show that will surely leave you wanting more!

ABOUT

With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

