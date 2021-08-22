Bingham events coming soon

(BINGHAM, ME) Bingham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bingham area:

Elite Equestrian Performance Rider Clinic Cornville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 34 Bean Ln, Cornville, ME

Equestrian Athlete Performance Rider Clinic, hosted by Pendragon Farm Equestrian Center. Jennifer Mitchell, PT, is a USEF Certified Practitioner, thru the High Performance Program and Human...

The Flume Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Flume is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: Flume- 5k, Flume- Canicross 5K, and Flume-10K.

Invasive Plants Walk-and-Talk with Somerset Woods Trustees Madison, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 382-380 Weston Ave, Madison, ME

Join Skowhegan Outdoors and Somerset Woods Trustees for a guided plant walk and talk at Weston Woods & Waters in Madison. We will hike up to 2 miles over uneven, easy to moderate terrain that...

Wednesday Night Women's Ride Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3001 Outdoor Center Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME

This is an all ability, no drop, friendly and encouraging ride! Bring a friend, some water, learn the trails and meeting some new women to ride with! As with a lot of things these days, it will...

The "True AC/DC Experience" performed by BACK IN BLACK Skowhegan, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 414 Madison Ave, Skowhegan, ME 04976

"The True AC/DC Experience" is a high energy live show that will surely leave you wanting more!