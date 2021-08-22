Fullerton calendar: What's coming up

(FULLERTON, NE) Fullerton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fullerton area:

Incinerator Lunch & Learn Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 23321 235 Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

Lunch & Learn: Waste Spectrum Incinerators -- Value Added to Livestock Operations & Processing Facilities.

Blessed Women's Event 2021 Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2200 28th Ave, Columbus, NE 68601

With a successful 2020 event, we are ready for 2021's Blessed Women's Event. We bring you 5 amazing women speakers again this year!

Osceola Farmers Market Osceola, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Hawkeye St # 302, Osceola, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - August 2021Wednesdays, 5 pm - 7 pm Location: Courthouse Square

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 265 33rd Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

Teambuilding Guru Dr. Jim Cain is the author of 24 best-loved books filled with team and community-building activities from around the world

Wild Roses at Scotty's Marquette, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 416 Marquis Ave, Marquette, NE

Come rock out with us at Scotty's Bar in Marquette, NE! 9pm Start Time No Cover!