Ashley calendar: Coming events

(ASHLEY, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ashley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

Vettes 4 Vets Alma, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 610 Warwick Drive, Alma, MI 48801

Veterans will be teamed up with a corvette driver and we will go on a color tour and finish up with a nice dinner. Silent Auction, 50/50

Board Game Master Challenge Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7328 N Alger Rd, Alma, MI

Do you have what it takes to be the Board Game Master? Whether you're a hardcore or casual player, join us for an afternoon of fun and prizes. Bring your favorites and come for the whole afternoon...

Sumner Daze Sumner Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10820 Pine St, Sumner, MI

August 20-22, 2021 Family fun in the Village of Sumner!! […]

Fabric Dyeing 101 with Jan Berg Rezmer Chesaning, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 710 W Broad St, Chesaning, MI

Learn to hand dye fabric while enjoying your stay at Creative Passions Retreat Center. Full accommodations and all meals are included. Check out our website for all of the details!

August Worship Night — Amazing Grace Church Wheeler Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 9232 E Monroe Rd, Wheeler, MI

Join us for a night of worship at AGC on Wed., Aug. 25 starting at 7 p.m. Child care will be provided.