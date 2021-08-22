Cancel
Ashley, MI

Ashley calendar: Coming events

Ashley Updates
Ashley Updates
 5 days ago

(ASHLEY, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ashley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzcec_0bZW6yQo00

Vettes 4 Vets

Alma, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 610 Warwick Drive, Alma, MI 48801

Veterans will be teamed up with a corvette driver and we will go on a color tour and finish up with a nice dinner. Silent Auction, 50/50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLi3B_0bZW6yQo00

Board Game Master Challenge

Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7328 N Alger Rd, Alma, MI

Do you have what it takes to be the Board Game Master? Whether you're a hardcore or casual player, join us for an afternoon of fun and prizes. Bring your favorites and come for the whole afternoon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KSET_0bZW6yQo00

Sumner Daze

Sumner Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10820 Pine St, Sumner, MI

August 20-22, 2021 Family fun in the Village of Sumner!! […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLbeD_0bZW6yQo00

Fabric Dyeing 101 with Jan Berg Rezmer

Chesaning, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 710 W Broad St, Chesaning, MI

Learn to hand dye fabric while enjoying your stay at Creative Passions Retreat Center. Full accommodations and all meals are included. Check out our website for all of the details!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehtvi_0bZW6yQo00

August Worship Night — Amazing Grace Church

Wheeler Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 9232 E Monroe Rd, Wheeler, MI

Join us for a night of worship at AGC on Wed., Aug. 25 starting at 7 p.m. Child care will be provided.

