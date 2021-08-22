Events on the Freeman calendar

(FREEMAN, SD) Freeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Freeman:

Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg, SD Viborg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 N Washington St, Viborg, SD

Join in to save local lives and give blood on the bloodmobile. Click HERE to schedule your donation.

Active Generations Meals Hartford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Active Generations Meals Are you over the age of 60 and looking for a sweet deal on meals? Come to the Gage House (119 N. Main Ave) for a friendly atmosphere and good food at an affordable price...

Hairball at Ribfest Humboldt, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 108 South Main Street, Humboldt, SD 57035

Hairball will return to Ribfest at Humboldt, SD for an EPIC street dance. Experience one of the greatest rock shows ever!

2021 South Dakota Salutes - Pistol Tournament Humboldt, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 45743 260th Street, Humboldt, SD 57035

The 2021 pistol tournaments are individual 10/15-yard events. There will be 2 daily tournaments with up-to 44 shooters each.

Lutheran High School Hartford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 SD-38, Hartford, SD

West Central High School Invitational GreatLIFE Traveling Senior League »