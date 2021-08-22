Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freeman, SD

Events on the Freeman calendar

Posted by 
Freeman News Alert
Freeman News Alert
 5 days ago

(FREEMAN, SD) Freeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Freeman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kml1Y_0bZW6xY500

Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg, SD

Viborg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 N Washington St, Viborg, SD

Join in to save local lives and give blood on the bloodmobile. Click HERE to schedule your donation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYFOu_0bZW6xY500

Active Generations Meals

Hartford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Active Generations Meals Are you over the age of 60 and looking for a sweet deal on meals? Come to the Gage House (119 N. Main Ave) for a friendly atmosphere and good food at an affordable price...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050sl3_0bZW6xY500

Hairball at Ribfest

Humboldt, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 108 South Main Street, Humboldt, SD 57035

Hairball will return to Ribfest at Humboldt, SD for an EPIC street dance. Experience one of the greatest rock shows ever!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08M5ux_0bZW6xY500

2021 South Dakota Salutes - Pistol Tournament

Humboldt, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 45743 260th Street, Humboldt, SD 57035

The 2021 pistol tournaments are individual 10/15-yard events. There will be 2 daily tournaments with up-to 44 shooters each.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0Xei_0bZW6xY500

Lutheran High School

Hartford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 SD-38, Hartford, SD

West Central High School Invitational GreatLIFE Traveling Senior League »

Learn More

Comments / 0

Freeman News Alert

Freeman News Alert

Freeman, SD
7
Followers
231
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

With Freeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humboldt, SD
City
Hartford, SD
City
Freeman, SD
City
Viborg, SD
State
Washington State
Freeman, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Live Events#Street Dance#Sd Join#The Gage House#Ribfest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy