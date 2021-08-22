Charlotte FC ticket sales rank among best in MLS

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC ranks among the top-third in Major League Soccer for season-ticket sales, team President Nick Kelly said Thursday.

Kelly mentioned the updated sales figures during an appearance on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks.” He did not provide specific sales figures. This is the first time the MLS team has discussed sales since disclosing late last year that 10,000 people had made deposits for a combined 31,000 seats.

Since then, Kelly and his staff have been trying to convert those initial pledges of interest into actual sales.

An MLS spokesman confirmed the sales rankings to CBJ on Thursday.

Capacity for Charlotte FC matches will be 38,000. That encompasses all luxury suites, club seats and the rest of the lower seating bowl at 75,000-capacity Bank of America Stadium. For some matches, depending on demand, Charlotte FC will use the upper level, too. Team executives hope to break the MLS single-game attendance record next season; to set a new mark, Charlotte FC would have to sell 74,000 tickets for a match.

Earlier this year, Kelly said the club’s first-year goals include reaching the playoffs and averaging attendance of more than 30,000 fans per game. In 2019, the last full season MLS teams played in their home stadiums at 100% capacity, only two of 24 clubs attracted an average of 30,000 or more.

