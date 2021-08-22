Here’s why the Pixel 5a makes sense

In all the excitement about the official announcements of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, there was a detail that slipped by that most of us didn’t really think too much about. I know I missed it for sure, but Deiter Bohn over at The Verge didn’t. If you don’t know Dieter, you should. He makes incredible tech videos and he’s been on the front lines of growing the Verge’s YouTube channel to what it is today. He was also the Editor In Chief at Pre Central (a site totally based on the ill-fated Palm Pre and the first tech blog I routinely followed back in the day), so I’ve been a fan of his for quite some time.