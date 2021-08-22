Cancel
Here’s why the Pixel 5a makes sense

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Pixel 5a just launched this week. For many, shiny new hardware is always the star of the show, but this time is definitely different. The Pixel 5a has a lot of the same features as the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5, right down to the camera, chipset, software, and more….so what’s the point? That’s a question we’ve been pondering ever since we heard rumors of the device, but the picture has started to become a lot clearer now that the phone is out.

