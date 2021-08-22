Cancel
Norfork, AR

Norfork events calendar

Norfork Updates
 5 days ago

(NORFORK, AR) Live events are lining up on the Norfork calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norfork:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Elgvu_0bZW6pUH00

API 510 Training For Exam Day

Norfork, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Book your spot for the API 510 Training event hosted by TITAN API Training Services LLC. See more by visiting our website https://titanapitraining.com/ Also check out other Workshops in Norfork

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWcQM_0bZW6pUH00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1365 Eastside Center Ct, Mountain Home, AR

GriefShare is a 13-week grief support group for those who have lost a loved one. Each session involves a video presentation of insights, testimony and teaching about experiencing the grieving...

Ashtyn Barbaree at Rapp's Barren (Mountain Home, AR)

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ashtyn Barbaree is coming back to Rapp's Barren (Mountain Home, AR) on August 7th and October 1st, 2021. Ashtyn is an internationally touring americana singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCKgf_0bZW6pUH00

Father/Daughter Ball 2021 Ages 12-Up Old Hollywood!

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1600 South College Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653

We are rolling out the red carpet! It's an Old Hollywood themed event.  This will be a night to remember!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8lLn_0bZW6pUH00

Patient Eyes LIVE at Rapp’s

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 601 S Baker St, Mountain Home, AR

Patient Eyes is a genre-bending alternative rock band from Mountain Home, Arkansas. Drawing heavy influences from both folk/americana music and also hard rock/hardcore music, Patient Eyes delivers...

Norfork Updates

Norfork, AR
With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

