West Yellowstone calendar: What's coming up

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) Live events are coming to West Yellowstone.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Yellowstone:

Batdorf & The Brother Wolf at the TroutHunter in Island Park Island Park, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3327 US-20, Island Park, ID

Join us Wednesday, Aug 25 at the TroutHunter Lodge in Island Park from 6-8 pm. Get your boogie on with Batdorf & The Brother Wolf while you enjoy a beverage, some tasty food from the bar & grill...

Forgive Your Foe Show w/ Summer Bloom Island Park, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3519 Yale Kilgore Rd, Island Park, ID

Celebrate National Forgive your Foe day w/ Summer Bloom @ Shotgun Bar! Setlist: A 1) Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley 2) Boy Who Blocked His Own Shot - Brand New 3) Better Than Me - The Brobecks 4)...

WILD in Montana Women’s Adventure Retreat (Aug 2021) Gardiner, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The retreat takes place at the iconic B Bar Ranch, a working cattle ranch and retreat center which hosts a few lucky guests each year. Nestled in the Tom Miner Basin, the B Bar’s stunning...