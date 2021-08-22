Cancel
West Yellowstone, MT

West Yellowstone calendar: What's coming up

West Yellowstone Digest
West Yellowstone Digest
 5 days ago

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) Live events are coming to West Yellowstone.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Yellowstone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2P4R_0bZW6m5K00

Batdorf & The Brother Wolf at the TroutHunter in Island Park

Island Park, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3327 US-20, Island Park, ID

Join us Wednesday, Aug 25 at the TroutHunter Lodge in Island Park from 6-8 pm. Get your boogie on with Batdorf & The Brother Wolf while you enjoy a beverage, some tasty food from the bar & grill...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZbfG_0bZW6m5K00

Forgive Your Foe Show w/ Summer Bloom

Island Park, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3519 Yale Kilgore Rd, Island Park, ID

Celebrate National Forgive your Foe day w/ Summer Bloom @ Shotgun Bar! Setlist: A 1) Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley 2) Boy Who Blocked His Own Shot - Brand New 3) Better Than Me - The Brobecks 4)...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmnNO_0bZW6m5K00

WILD in Montana Women’s Adventure Retreat (Aug 2021)

Gardiner, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The retreat takes place at the iconic B Bar Ranch, a working cattle ranch and retreat center which hosts a few lucky guests each year. Nestled in the Tom Miner Basin, the B Bar’s stunning...

West Yellowstone Digest

West Yellowstone Digest

West Yellowstone, MT
ABOUT

With West Yellowstone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Island Park#Stand Up Comedy#Blue Suede Shoes#B Bar Ranch
