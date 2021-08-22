Hosford events coming up

(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are lining up on the Hosford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hosford:

Splish-Splash Family Fun Day Crawfordville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Bring your family for this Fun and Free water themed event featuring: ? great food ? super fun outdoor games ? live music by Aaron Hayden https://www.facebook.com/aaronhaydensaxmusic/ and Chris...

Book Babies Crawfordville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 4330 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL

Book Babies at Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 10:00 am to 10:30 am

Friday Night Karaoke ( Early Show ) Crawfordville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Karaoke in the Beer Garden Good friends, great cheeseburgers and the best service in town! Also check out other Music Events in Crawfordville

The Purvis Brothers & Encore II Sopchoppy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 164 Yellow Jacket Rd, Sopchoppy, FL

Experience the Sopchoppy Opry with special guests, Purvis Brothers & Encore II, the Opry house band, South Bound, Miz Bee and a host of great fans! Is there a better way to spend a summer evening...

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021 Grand Ridge, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Explore all upcoming summer camp music festival events in Grand Ridge, Florida, find information & tickets for upcoming summer camp music festival events happening in Grand Ridge, Florida.