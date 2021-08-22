THINKING OUT LOUD: When it comes to Afghanistan, please stop all the drivel
I thought U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley was bad enough, but listening to U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss and his babbling makes me glad he doesn't represent me in Washington. Does he really believe the spin he is trying to sell us? The Taliban is back and with it Sharia Law. He talks about nurturing a civil society. He talks about advancing the rights of women and girls. He talks about planting "seeds" and the rule of law. All that is gone now. He has to know that, right?www.wickedlocal.com
