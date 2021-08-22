Cancel
Foreign Policy

THINKING OUT LOUD: When it comes to Afghanistan, please stop all the drivel

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI thought U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley was bad enough, but listening to U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss and his babbling makes me glad he doesn't represent me in Washington. Does he really believe the spin he is trying to sell us? The Taliban is back and with it Sharia Law. He talks about nurturing a civil society. He talks about advancing the rights of women and girls. He talks about planting "seeds" and the rule of law. All that is gone now. He has to know that, right?

POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Fmr. UK commander in Afghanistan says Biden ‘should be court-martialed’

President Joe Biden should be court-martialed for “betraying the United States of America and the United States’ armed forces,” the former commander of British military forces in Afghanistan said of the commander in chief. During a Sunday appearance on “Life, Liberty & Levin” with Fox host Mark Levin, Retired British...
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Progressive lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, have largely stayed quiet as Afghanistan descends into chaos

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Democrats and the GOP have attacked the US Afghanistan withdrawal. But prominent progressive lawmakers avoided criticizing President Joe Biden this week. The crisis in Afghanistan could pose a test for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Foreign Policyktbb.com

Gohmert weighs in on Afghanistan policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert joins the chorus of those strongly criticizing President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal policy. During a news conference this week, Gohmert said, “The answer is to say to the Taliban, as President Trump did, ‘…You harm American citizens, we’re gonna do tremendous harm to you.’ We’re quite capable. We’ve done that with aerial support; it can be done again. But in the meantime, we don’t need American soldiers, once all the Americans are out, to stay in Afghanistan. We just need to arm our allies instead of doing like the Carter Administration did, the Obama Administration did, and now the Biden Administration is doing — arming our enemies to come hit us again.”
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Wyoming congressional delegation speaks out on Afghanistan

For two decades, Americans have debated what role, if any, the nation should play in Afghanistan. Now, after the Biden administration pulled forces out of the country and the Taliban took over, that question is coming to a head, this time in a new light. In early 2020, then-President Donald...
Foreign PolicyHouston Chronicle

Opinion: When it comes to Afghanistan, there's plenty of blame to go around

Olivia Troye, former homeland security official and Vice President Pence aide, recently tweeted that the program to remove U.S. allies from Afghanistan was slowed down by Trump aide and speechwriter, Stephen Miller and his immigrant hysteria. Miller allegedly had “watchdogs in place” in both the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department in order to undermine anyone who tried to speed up the processing of Special Immigrant Visas. And yet, we have Republicans who claim that Trump would have done a much better job.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: ‘Travesty everything evaporated so quickly’

Nearly 20 years after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan and the ousting of the Taliban, the militants have recaptured Kabul following the withdrawal of US forces. A former security adviser to vice-president Dick Cheney, during the George W Bush administration, told BBC World News it was a “travesty” the way the events have been handled in recent weeks.
U.S. PoliticsPhoenixville News

Jerry Shenk: Biden/Harris owe America honest answers on Afghanistan fiasco

America’s last combat death in Afghanistan occurred in February 2020, so fewer Americans were killed there in the last 18 months than have died violently on Chicago’s South Side in the past 18 days. Following recent events in Afghanistan, though, alarmed Americans have asked questions the Biden/Harris administration must re-answer,...

