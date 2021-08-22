THINKING OUT LOUD: When it comes to Afghanistan, please stop all the drivel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert joins the chorus of those strongly criticizing President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal policy. During a news conference this week, Gohmert said, “The answer is to say to the Taliban, as President Trump did, ‘…You harm American citizens, we’re gonna do tremendous harm to you.’ We’re quite capable. We’ve done that with aerial support; it can be done again. But in the meantime, we don’t need American soldiers, once all the Americans are out, to stay in Afghanistan. We just need to arm our allies instead of doing like the Carter Administration did, the Obama Administration did, and now the Biden Administration is doing — arming our enemies to come hit us again.”