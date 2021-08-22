Hoxie calendar: Events coming up
(HOXIE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hoxie calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hoxie area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: Colby, KS
A day full of fun in downtown Colby, KS. Activities for everyone. All events ran by local organizations and majority of the money goes back into the community! Car Show | Mini Triathlon ...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 815 W South 2nd St, Oakley, KS
1 Couple Scramble Entry Fee: $100 per team Signup at 8 am Tee off at 9 am Breakfast and Lunch included in entry fee Limited cart rental To pre-register: send message or call 785-672-3081
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752
Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
