Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seadrift, TX

Live events coming up in Seadrift

Posted by 
Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 5 days ago

(SEADRIFT, TX) Seadrift is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seadrift:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6yu6_0bZW6aUc00

1st Annual Men's & Women's Day Celebration

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2708 S Laurent St, Victoria, TX

Join us for our fist combined Men's & Women's Day Celebration. Our Guest Speaker will be Pastor Isaac V. Alfred Jr. We will also have Gospel recording artist Mr. Gene Moore. Come join us in house...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUpOd_0bZW6aUc00

CHAD ANDERSON BAND at Aero Crafters

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 309 E Crestwood Dr, Victoria, TX

Chad Anderson takes on the role of "fearless leader" along with some familiar faces to crash into the beer garden stage in style! About this Event Chad Anderson takes on the role of "fearless...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljHYs_0bZW6aUc00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Port Lavaca, TX!

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5287 FM 3084, Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Let's get ready to rumble at Drifters Hall with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xz68k_0bZW6aUc00

Jacob Kyle Live @ Tokyo Grill

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Jacob Kyle will be performing at Tokyo Grill from 7-9 on July 28th. Come out and enjoy live music and great food! Also check out other Music Events in Victoria , Entertainment Events in Victoria ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYp82_0bZW6aUc00

Los Palominos Live @ Breezy's

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 13869 US-77 N, Victoria, TX

Breezy's Sports & Events Bar presents: Los Palominos Live Table reservations will be available on August 16th after 4pm. 361-550-0085 About this Event

Learn More

Comments / 0

Seadrift Today

Seadrift Today

Seadrift, TX
11
Followers
203
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Seadrift, TX
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Other Music#Beer Garden#Tokyo Grill#Music Events#Tx Breezy#Sports Events Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy