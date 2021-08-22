Live events coming up in Seadrift

(SEADRIFT, TX) Seadrift is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seadrift:

1st Annual Men's & Women's Day Celebration Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2708 S Laurent St, Victoria, TX

Join us for our fist combined Men's & Women's Day Celebration. Our Guest Speaker will be Pastor Isaac V. Alfred Jr. We will also have Gospel recording artist Mr. Gene Moore. Come join us in house...

CHAD ANDERSON BAND at Aero Crafters Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 309 E Crestwood Dr, Victoria, TX

Chad Anderson takes on the role of "fearless leader" along with some familiar faces to crash into the beer garden stage in style! About this Event Chad Anderson takes on the role of "fearless...

Micro Wrestling Returns to Port Lavaca, TX! Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5287 FM 3084, Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Let's get ready to rumble at Drifters Hall with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Jacob Kyle Live @ Tokyo Grill Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Jacob Kyle will be performing at Tokyo Grill from 7-9 on July 28th. Come out and enjoy live music and great food! Also check out other Music Events in Victoria , Entertainment Events in Victoria ...

Los Palominos Live @ Breezy's Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 13869 US-77 N, Victoria, TX

Breezy's Sports & Events Bar presents: Los Palominos Live Table reservations will be available on August 16th after 4pm. 361-550-0085 About this Event