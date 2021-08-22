Coming soon: Kinsley events

(KINSLEY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Kinsley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kinsley:

A Quiet Place Part II Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 S Main St, Greensburg, KS

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they...

MercyMe em Dodge City a United Wireless Arena Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

United Wireless Arena is proud to announce that MercyMe is returning to Dodge City on Sunday, August 22nd! MercyMe and special guest Austin French are...

Free DACA Renewal Clinic Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

Free DACA Renewal Clinic is on Facebook. To connect with Free DACA Renewal Clinic, join Facebook today.

High Plains Amateur Championship Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1800 Matt Down Rd, Dodge City, KS

Format: Stroke Play Categories: Men, Men Mid-Am, Men Senior Regions: Great Plains

Sunday, DCRP Short Track Series Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11322 110 Rd, Dodge City, KS

Karts: Rookie, Junior 1, Junior 2, Adult, and Open Outlaw 500 - Micro Sprints: Jr Sprint Novice, Jr Sprint Advanced, Micro 600 Restricted, Winged A, Non-Winged A