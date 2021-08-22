Cancel
Leakey, TX

Events on the Leakey calendar

Leakey News Beat
 5 days ago

(LEAKEY, TX) Leakey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leakey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kk4MV_0bZW6V1r00

Nobody's Perfect

Ingram, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Point Theatre Rd S, Ingram, TX

Leonard Loftus is trying to get his books published, but Harriet keeps sending his manuscripts back because they are the work of a man. When Leonard finally sends a manuscript based on his...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQhFf_0bZW6V1r00

Guided Hike

Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 234 RR 1050, Concan, TX

Enjoy a guided hike up to Crystal Cave! On this hike, you'll learn about native plants and animals, and the history of Garner State Park. The hike is approximately 1.5 miles round-trip and steep...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olwQA_0bZW6V1r00

BraveCo Retreat - October 7th - 10th 2021

Vanderpool, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1010 Cooley Ln, Vanderpool, TX 78885

Our BraveCo Retreat was born out of a desire to see men reconnect with God and each other in the most authentic, unconventional ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvoyd_0bZW6V1r00

Men’s Bible Study

Ingram, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join Mark Piper and others for a deep dive through the Gospels. This is a great time for laughter, questions, amazing conversation and deep connection. You may have not known that Bible study...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3us1ti_0bZW6V1r00

Texas 16 South @ Joann Marie and Me in Ingram, Texas

Ingram, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 321 TX-39, Ingram, TX

Come on out to Joanne Marie and Me and make some friends, and listen to some rockin' acoustic! Oh, and bring friends, you're not gonna want to miss this! You may also like the following events...

