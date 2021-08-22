Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linton, ND

Linton events coming up

Posted by 
Linton Digest
Linton Digest
 5 days ago

(LINTON, ND) Linton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCZxT_0bZW6JgN00

Monument Open House

Linton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 2nd St SE, Linton, ND

Permanent memorialization pays tribute to a life lived, and it also helps provide a source of connection and comfort for loved ones throughout the years. Join us at our open house to view the many...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmZcb_0bZW6JgN00

JV and JH Football

Linton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 3rd St NE, Linton, ND

JV and JH football against Hazen at Linton. JH game starts at 5:00 p.m. followed by the JV game at 6:30 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395TzN_0bZW6JgN00

Linton Chamber of Commerce Meeting

Linton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 S Broadway St, Linton, ND

Join us for our monthly meeting! You do not have to own a business to attend!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Linton Digest

Linton Digest

Linton, ND
4
Followers
156
Post
211
Views
ABOUT

With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazen, ND
City
Linton, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nd Permanent#Nd Jv#Nd Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy