Linton events coming up

(LINTON, ND) Linton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linton:

Monument Open House Linton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 2nd St SE, Linton, ND

Permanent memorialization pays tribute to a life lived, and it also helps provide a source of connection and comfort for loved ones throughout the years. Join us at our open house to view the many...

JV and JH Football Linton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 3rd St NE, Linton, ND

JV and JH football against Hazen at Linton. JH game starts at 5:00 p.m. followed by the JV game at 6:30 p.m.

Linton Chamber of Commerce Meeting Linton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 S Broadway St, Linton, ND

Join us for our monthly meeting! You do not have to own a business to attend!