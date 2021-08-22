Cancel
Cross Plains, TX

What’s up Cross Plains: Local events calendar

Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Cross Plains is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cross Plains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nKhc_0bZW6F9T00

Jubilee 2021 | August 4th - 8th

Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come celebrate Jubilee 2021 with us! We’ll have live worship and amazing speakers ?? We will have food trucks and games available before the service!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2eIy_0bZW6F9T00

Christy Patton @ RLV Coleman

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Peaceful Acoustic Music in growing downtown Coleman. Tasting room is family friendly. Reservations recommended for large groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDONG_0bZW6F9T00

Bruner Auto Family presents: Surefire Wrestling "T

Early, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 4875 U.S. 183, Early, TX 76802

PRO WRESTLING LIVE! Come see our debut show, featuring the high flying Estrella Galactica, Phoebe, Brownwood's own Nate Andrews and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPTc7_0bZW6F9T00

Tuesday Cruise at the Sonic

Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 974 Early Blvd, Early, TX

Come join us for our weekly Tuesday cruise at the Sonic in Early at 6:30 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAcUM_0bZW6F9T00

Coleman Farmers Market

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 W Live Oak St, Coleman, TX

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 9:00am - 12:00pm Location: 100 West Live Oak Street

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains, TX
With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

