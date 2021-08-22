What’s up Cross Plains: Local events calendar
(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Cross Plains is ready for live events.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cross Plains:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Come celebrate Jubilee 2021 with us! We’ll have live worship and amazing speakers ?? We will have food trucks and games available before the service!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX
Peaceful Acoustic Music in growing downtown Coleman. Tasting room is family friendly. Reservations recommended for large groups.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 4875 U.S. 183, Early, TX 76802
PRO WRESTLING LIVE! Come see our debut show, featuring the high flying Estrella Galactica, Phoebe, Brownwood's own Nate Andrews and more
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 974 Early Blvd, Early, TX
Come join us for our weekly Tuesday cruise at the Sonic in Early at 6:30 pm.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 100 W Live Oak St, Coleman, TX
Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 9:00am - 12:00pm Location: 100 West Live Oak Street
