What’s up Cross Plains: Local events calendar

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Cross Plains is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cross Plains:

Jubilee 2021 | August 4th - 8th Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come celebrate Jubilee 2021 with us! We’ll have live worship and amazing speakers ?? We will have food trucks and games available before the service!

Christy Patton @ RLV Coleman Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Peaceful Acoustic Music in growing downtown Coleman. Tasting room is family friendly. Reservations recommended for large groups.

Bruner Auto Family presents: Surefire Wrestling "T Early, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 4875 U.S. 183, Early, TX 76802

PRO WRESTLING LIVE! Come see our debut show, featuring the high flying Estrella Galactica, Phoebe, Brownwood's own Nate Andrews and more

Tuesday Cruise at the Sonic Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 974 Early Blvd, Early, TX

Come join us for our weekly Tuesday cruise at the Sonic in Early at 6:30 pm.

Coleman Farmers Market Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 W Live Oak St, Coleman, TX

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 9:00am - 12:00pm Location: 100 West Live Oak Street