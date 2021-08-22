Events on the Mount Nebo calendar

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Mount Nebo area:

West Virginia Athletic Grants Summersville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV 26651

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

The 2 Broke Band at Rendezvous River Lodge Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 65 Mill Creek Campus Road, Lansing, WV

Join us at the Rendezvous River Lodge at Adventures On The Gorge for an evening of Classic Rock from all decades with The 2 Broke Band! Music starts at 8pm, FREE show. 🎸

Nourishing Networks Conference Fayetteville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 167 Wolf Creek Rd, Fayetteville, WV

Us folks at New Roots Community Farm want to invite you to grow Fayette County with us on Tuesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 1st by participating in the Nourishing Networks Conference! We...

83 Acre Fayette County Farm Rainelle, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Preview: ATV Tours Monday, August 16th, from 4-5 pm.No Reserve, Selling to the highest bidder!83 Acr...

Freefolk Sourfest! Fayetteville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1690 Court St, Fayetteville, WV

Freefolk Sourfest! We celebrate our sours, while also sharing in the WV brewery love with 4 guest taps from Chestnut Brewery, Weathered Ground, and The Peddler!