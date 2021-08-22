Cancel
Mount Nebo, WV

Events on the Mount Nebo calendar

Mt Nebo Updates
Mt Nebo Updates
 5 days ago

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mount Nebo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJDJD_0bZW6Ajq00

West Virginia Athletic Grants

Summersville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV 26651

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vE9jQ_0bZW6Ajq00

The 2 Broke Band at Rendezvous River Lodge

Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 65 Mill Creek Campus Road, Lansing, WV

Join us at the Rendezvous River Lodge at Adventures On The Gorge for an evening of Classic Rock from all decades with The 2 Broke Band! Music starts at 8pm, FREE show. 🎸

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uGcd_0bZW6Ajq00

Nourishing Networks Conference

Fayetteville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 167 Wolf Creek Rd, Fayetteville, WV

Us folks at New Roots Community Farm want to invite you to grow Fayette County with us on Tuesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 1st by participating in the Nourishing Networks Conference! We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arjH2_0bZW6Ajq00

83 Acre Fayette County Farm

Rainelle, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Preview: ATV Tours Monday, August 16th, from 4-5 pm.No Reserve, Selling to the highest bidder!83 Acr...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VG7DR_0bZW6Ajq00

Freefolk Sourfest!

Fayetteville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1690 Court St, Fayetteville, WV

Freefolk Sourfest! We celebrate our sours, while also sharing in the WV brewery love with 4 guest taps from Chestnut Brewery, Weathered Ground, and The Peddler!

Mt Nebo Updates

Mt Nebo Updates

Mt Nebo, WV
20
Followers
66
Post
660
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Nebo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

