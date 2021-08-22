Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkdale, WI

Arkdale events calendar

Posted by 
Arkdale News Beat
Arkdale News Beat
 5 days ago

(ARKDALE, WI) Arkdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arkdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv1hM_0bZW66IB00

Campsite Poker Run #3

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

Campsite Poker Run #3 Hosted By Pineland Camping Park. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Arkdale., All campers welcome, both daily and seasonal. $5 fee 100% payout.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9fw6_0bZW66IB00

Sunday Morning - Beginner Session at Dyracuse Recreational Park

Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1047 County Rd O, Nekoosa, WI

Please join us at our learn to ride clinic hosted by Rapid Angels Motorcycle Club and Town of Rome in Nekoosa. Our clinics are geared for new and beginner riders ages 4-17. Youth Off Road Riders...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYnqA_0bZW66IB00

Olden Days Car Show & Summerfest

Necedah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: W5606 Shrine Rd, Necedah, WI

Car Show, Music, Food, Beer, Ice Cream, Kiddie Carnival, Country Store (Baked goods & more), Gourmet Smores, 50/50 Raffles, Hayride and more. Meet and Greet the Sauter Racing Boys and get an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0YHA_0bZW66IB00

Crystal Bowl Meditation: Releasing Stress and Anxiety

New Lisbon, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 7079 Wisconsin 58, New Lisbon, WI 53950

Coping with things happening in the world and being isolated due to CoVID has taken a toll on all of us.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9qMO_0bZW66IB00

Camelot on the Lake - Acoustic

Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 298 Leisure Ln, Nekoosa, WI

Acoustic music and Camelot on the Lake! What can be better?

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Arkdale News Beat

Arkdale News Beat

Arkdale, WI
38
Followers
226
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkdale, WI
City
Nekoosa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Rome#Kiddie Carnival#Gourmet Smores#Raffles#Wi Acoustic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy