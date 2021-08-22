Arkdale events calendar

(ARKDALE, WI) Arkdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arkdale:

Campsite Poker Run #3 Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

Campsite Poker Run #3 Hosted By Pineland Camping Park. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Arkdale., All campers welcome, both daily and seasonal. $5 fee 100% payout.

Sunday Morning - Beginner Session at Dyracuse Recreational Park Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1047 County Rd O, Nekoosa, WI

Please join us at our learn to ride clinic hosted by Rapid Angels Motorcycle Club and Town of Rome in Nekoosa. Our clinics are geared for new and beginner riders ages 4-17. Youth Off Road Riders...

Olden Days Car Show & Summerfest Necedah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: W5606 Shrine Rd, Necedah, WI

Car Show, Music, Food, Beer, Ice Cream, Kiddie Carnival, Country Store (Baked goods & more), Gourmet Smores, 50/50 Raffles, Hayride and more. Meet and Greet the Sauter Racing Boys and get an...

Crystal Bowl Meditation: Releasing Stress and Anxiety New Lisbon, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 7079 Wisconsin 58, New Lisbon, WI 53950

Coping with things happening in the world and being isolated due to CoVID has taken a toll on all of us.

Camelot on the Lake - Acoustic Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 298 Leisure Ln, Nekoosa, WI

Acoustic music and Camelot on the Lake! What can be better?