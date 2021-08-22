Live events Sturgis — what’s coming up

(STURGIS, MS) Sturgis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgis:

Kid's Skating Party Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 830 Louisville St, Starkville, MS

Any kid age 5 and up is invited to join us at Sk8te Odyssey for skating and pizza!!!

AiPP Exhibit: Time On Our Hands Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 E Main St, Starkville, MS

Starkville Area Arts Council is excited to announce our next AiPP Exhibit of 2021 titled, Time On Our Hands featuring 32 works from local artists and inspired by the events of 2020-2021. This...

Public Workshop Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 325 Mississippi 12 W, Starkville, MS

Open to ALL! Looking for something fun to do with your friends or family? Join us for this Do-It-Yourself workshop! Choose any wood project from our gallery. The size of the piece is listed with...

Jameson Rodgers (RICK'S IN STARKVILLE ) Starkville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS 39759

Jameson Rogers (rescheduled) show for Rick's on Friday, September 10

LABOR DAY FEST- Starkville MS-Featuring Jay Morris Group & PC Band Starkville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1145 Adams Lane, Starkville, MS 39759

You're Invited To The Hottest Labor Day Show In Mississippi