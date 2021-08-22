Live events coming up in Port Leyden

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Live events are coming to Port Leyden.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Leyden:

race Westernville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 9100 NY-46, Westernville, NY

PLACE:Main Street, PO Box 134Camden, NY US 13316 DESCRIPTION:Certified 5K course travels the village streets of Camden to the inspiring beauty of streams and tall pines in the seclusion of Forest...

2021 7th Annual BackPack Drive Lowville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7567 S State St, Lowville, NY

Our Annual BackPack Drive is entering it's 7th Year, and we know there's more need than ever! Last year was such a HUGE success!!!! We handed out 200 backpacks with supplies to the general public...

Freddy’s Diner Cruise In 2021 Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Ford St, Boonville, NY

2021 season opener, cruise-in at Freddy’s Diner, Ford St, Boonville New York. Classic cars, great food and ice cream, live music and 50-50 raffle!

Brews and Blues Lowville, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4051 Yancey Rd, Lowville, NY 13367

Join us Saturday, August 28th, for our annual Brews and Blues Festival! It's a great day to enjoy the natural beauty of the Tug Hill Estate

Jason Ashlaw at Tug Hill Vineyards Lowville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4051 Yancey Rd, Lowville, NY

Come “Wine Down” after a long week!Open to the Public for dinner 5-9, live music 6-9. It’s a great way to relax with friends and family. Full bar available alongside our wines and liqueurs, no...