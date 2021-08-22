Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Leyden, NY

Live events coming up in Port Leyden

Posted by 
Port Leyden News Watch
Port Leyden News Watch
 5 days ago

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Live events are coming to Port Leyden.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Leyden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VG5Bv_0bZW5kQV00

race

Westernville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 9100 NY-46, Westernville, NY

PLACE:Main Street, PO Box 134Camden, NY US 13316 DESCRIPTION:Certified 5K course travels the village streets of Camden to the inspiring beauty of streams and tall pines in the seclusion of Forest...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YUSO_0bZW5kQV00

2021 7th Annual BackPack Drive

Lowville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7567 S State St, Lowville, NY

Our Annual BackPack Drive is entering it's 7th Year, and we know there's more need than ever! Last year was such a HUGE success!!!! We handed out 200 backpacks with supplies to the general public...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JP2hG_0bZW5kQV00

Freddy’s Diner Cruise In 2021

Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Ford St, Boonville, NY

2021 season opener, cruise-in at Freddy’s Diner, Ford St, Boonville New York. Classic cars, great food and ice cream, live music and 50-50 raffle!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOuyP_0bZW5kQV00

Brews and Blues

Lowville, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4051 Yancey Rd, Lowville, NY 13367

Join us Saturday, August 28th, for our annual Brews and Blues Festival! It's a great day to enjoy the natural beauty of the Tug Hill Estate

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ed9Is_0bZW5kQV00

Jason Ashlaw at Tug Hill Vineyards

Lowville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4051 Yancey Rd, Lowville, NY

Come “Wine Down” after a long week!Open to the Public for dinner 5-9, live music 6-9. It’s a great way to relax with friends and family. Full bar available alongside our wines and liqueurs, no...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Port Leyden News Watch

Port Leyden News Watch

Port Leyden, NY
20
Followers
208
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port Leyden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boonville, NY
State
New York State
City
Lowville, NY
City
Camden, NY
Lowville, NY
Government
City
Port Leyden, NY
Boonville, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wine#Live Music#Ford#Freddy S Diner#Ny 13367 Join#Brews And Blues Festival#The Tug Hill Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy