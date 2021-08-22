Cancel
Rabun Gap, GA

Live events on the horizon in Rabun Gap

Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 5 days ago

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rabun Gap has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rabun Gap:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVJe1_0bZW5hmK00

Clayton Multi-Consignor Online Auction - Tan Gallery. Clayton, Georgia GA

Mountain City, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 97 Golden Hills Dr, Mountain City, GA

K and B is pleased to bring you another great auction at our New Clayton Location. Lots of nice furniture in this one as well as a Frederick Remingoton Bronze, Tom Landreth original watercolor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zs34t_0bZW5hmK00

Back to Sunday School and Church

Rabun Gap, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

We’re “restarting” in-person Sunday School on August 29th. Come join us from continental breakfast, Sunday School for all ages; Worship and picnic for the entire church family. Bring your friends...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFEF6_0bZW5hmK00

Road Trip: Historic Dillard House Resort In The Georgia Mountains

Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 768 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

Nestled in the paradise of the Georgia mountains, in the Little Tennessee Valley of the Blue Ridge Mountains and only two miles away from North Carolina the Dillard House Resort is a true gem. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sm8nC_0bZW5hmK00

8th Annual Rabun County Fair Carnival and Livestock Show

Tiger, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 E Boggs Mountain Rd, Tiger, GA

8th Annual Rabun County Fair Carnival & Livestock Show. August 25-28th 2021 Also check out other

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeGy4_0bZW5hmK00

LimmudFest 2021: Returning

Clayton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 70 Darom Ln, Clayton, GA

LimmudFest at Ramah Darom is a celebration and festival of Jewish thought, arts, culture, life, learning and teaching. Join us in the North Georgia mountains with hundreds of Jews from all walks...

