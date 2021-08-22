Cancel
Watertown, SD

Clark calendar: What's coming up

Clark Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CLARK, SD) Clark has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clark:

Watertown Farmers Market

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1701 9th Ave SE, Watertown, SD

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 8 - October 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1701 9th Ave Southeast, Watertown, South Dakota 57201

Glacial Lakes Chapter Banquet

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 15 2nd St SW, Watertown, SD

Join us for a night of with the Glacial Lakes Chapter in Watertown, SD. Doors Open at 5pm 2nd Street Station 15 2nd St SW

Core 4 Program by Sodexo, Gain a Healthy Lifestyle

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, North Conference Room, Watertown, SD 57201

Change your lifestyle, change your eating habits, change your attitude and change your life!

BLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) - CPR

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.

