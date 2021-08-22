Clark calendar: What's coming up
(CLARK, SD) Clark has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clark:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1701 9th Ave SE, Watertown, SD
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 8 - October 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1701 9th Ave Southeast, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 15 2nd St SW, Watertown, SD
Join us for a night of with the Glacial Lakes Chapter in Watertown, SD. Doors Open at 5pm 2nd Street Station 15 2nd St SW
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, North Conference Room, Watertown, SD 57201
Change your lifestyle, change your eating habits, change your attitude and change your life!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201
This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.
