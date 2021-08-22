Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, MT

Live events on the horizon in Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield News Alert
Fairfield News Alert
 5 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdqBv_0bZW5f0s00

FNL Team Roping

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 3609 Central Ave W, Great Falls, MT

2021 Friday Night Lights Team Roping Series May 14*, May 28*, Jun 11*, Jun 25*, Jul 9, Jul 23, Aug 13, Aug 27, Sep 10, Sep 17, Sep 25 - Fun Day *Additional Saturday ropings begin May 1, see...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLZxo_0bZW5f0s00

Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 424 7th Ave NW, Choteau, MT

Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau is on Facebook. To connect with Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAMdx_0bZW5f0s00

Jackson Dean - Downtown Summer Jam

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us August 25, 2021 for Jackson Dean Live at our Downtown Summer Jam! Odenton, Maryland native Jackson Dean is a singer/songwriter known for his old school, gritty style of Country. Mature...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqqUX_0bZW5f0s00

Open Mic Event

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:16 AM

Address: 202 2nd Ave S #103, Great Falls, MT

Great community vibe, newcomers always welcome. Acoustic/electric, live-accompaniment show. Music, dance, comedy, poetry, spoken word, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsQAX_0bZW5f0s00

2021 Fall Round-Up

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 Fox Farm Road, Great Falls, MT 59404

Online Registration for the Area 40 Fall Roundup will open on August 1st. This year’s Fall Roundup will be Nov. 5th – 7th.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield, MT
14
Followers
188
Post
855
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, MT
Government
Choteau, MT
Government
City
Choteau, MT
State
Maryland State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Fairfield, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Poetry#Stand Up Comedy#Mt Midsummer Night#Jackson Dean Live#Mt Great#Sun Nov 11#Fall Roundup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy