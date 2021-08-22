Marvel's What If...? Writer Clears Up Apparent Star-Lord Plot Hole In T'Challa Episode

The newest episode of Marvel's What If...? is out now and asks the question, "What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?" The episode took fans back to the Phase One timeline, kicking off when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Natasha Romanoff (originally played by Scarlett Johansson, but voiced by Lake Bell in What If) seek out Tony Stark (originally played by Robert Downey Jr., but voiced by Mick Wigert in What If) at the donut shop in Iron Man 2. However, things take a dark turn. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Unlike in the original MCU timeline, Stark gets assassinated and most of the original Avengers follow suit, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth). When Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) first sees Thor, he calls him "gorgeous," and after Thor's untimely death, Coulson sniffs the god pretty intensely, comparing his scent to lavender. It was a hilarious break in an otherwise bleak episode, and Gregg recently talked about "marveling at the beauty of Thor" during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.