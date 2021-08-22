Mountainair events coming soon

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Mountainair is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountainair:

Healthy Eating, Active Living CRUNCH Belen, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 North 4th Street, Belen, NM 87002

You are invited to our Healthy Eating, Active Living (HEAL) CRUNCH on August 27th from 1-3 pm at Anna Becker Park. Prizes and giveaways!

ADVANCE A GREEN AMENDMENT IN NEW MEXICO Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

ADVANCE A GREEN AMENDMENT IN NEW MEXICO! Wednesday, August 25, 2021 Teofilo’s Restaurant – 5:00 pm order dinner; 5:30 pm program begins The Green Amendment is a way for the people of New Mexico to...

Tussa Seminar Los Lunas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3476 Main St., Los Lunas, NM 87031

Don’t miss your chance to meet one of the greatest coaches on the planet!

Campaign Kick-Off Celebration Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 Becker Ave, Belen, NM

I would like to invite each of you for an evening of relaxed conversation, food and live music (and a few surprises) at the Jaramillo Central Parlour. Please bring your questions and learn what I...

Belen Farmers' Market Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 N 4th St, Belen, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - October 29, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7 pm Location:Anna Becker Park in Belen near Reinken 3rd