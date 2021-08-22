Coming soon: Laverne events

(LAVERNE, OK) Laverne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laverne area:

Drive, Chip & Putt Disc Golf Competition Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 105A Temple Houston Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

Can you get it in the basket? How close can you get from 100 feet? Presented by the Hope Center & WW Disc Golf Assoc.

Open House: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at 3314 Cheyenne Dr Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20210996 in Western Hills starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM CDT.

Senior Circle Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th Street, Woodward, OK 73801

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

Scrapbook Night Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK

Come and scrapbook with friends! Bring your own supplies and spread out on our huge craft tables. $10.00 for the whole night!

Criminal Investigations Seminar Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

This course teaches students why its important to conduct investigation and interviews legally, morally, and ethically.