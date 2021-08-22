Cancel
Laverne, OK

Coming soon: Laverne events

Laverne Daily
Laverne Daily
 5 days ago

(LAVERNE, OK) Laverne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laverne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnyg7_0bZW5cMh00

Drive, Chip & Putt Disc Golf Competition

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 105A Temple Houston Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

Can you get it in the basket? How close can you get from 100 feet? Presented by the Hope Center & WW Disc Golf Assoc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28stRj_0bZW5cMh00

Open House: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at 3314 Cheyenne Dr

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20210996 in Western Hills starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM CDT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHU4E_0bZW5cMh00

Senior Circle

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th Street, Woodward, OK 73801

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlIGn_0bZW5cMh00

Scrapbook Night

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK

Come and scrapbook with friends! Bring your own supplies and spread out on our huge craft tables. $10.00 for the whole night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRvI0_0bZW5cMh00

Criminal Investigations Seminar

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

This course teaches students why its important to conduct investigation and interviews legally, morally, and ethically.

Laverne Daily

Laverne, OK
ABOUT

With Laverne Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

