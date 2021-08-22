Cancel
Parsonsfield, ME

Parsonsfield calendar: What's coming up

Parsonsfield News Beat
 5 days ago

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Live events are coming to Parsonsfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parsonsfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ev59_0bZW5bTy00

LADIES NIGHT DANCE PARTY (Ballet, Line & Jazz/HH/B!)

West Newfield, Newfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

We have so much damn fun!!! What girl doesn't like to dress up and feel like she has the posture of a queen and the elegance of a swan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZQLE_0bZW5bTy00

Kids Movie Nights Outdoors

Effingham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 30 Town House Rd, Effingham, NH

Come join us for Kids Movie Nights. We will be starting the movie outdoors at 7 p.m. Please bring a chair and/or blanket. Also, don't forget your favorite drink. We will serve popcorn and water...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHWx7_0bZW5bTy00

Bowhunter Safety Traditional Course- Hollis

Limington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 297 Sokokis Ave, Limington, ME

This is the state mandated course required in order to get your ME Bow Hunting License. $10 per person. You MUST attend both days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beH4H_0bZW5bTy00

LIVE - Shriners Fund Raiser

Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 291 S Hiram Rd, Hiram, ME

LIVE - Shriners Fund Raiser is on Facebook. To connect with LIVE - Shriners Fund Raiser, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkvTL_0bZW5bTy00

Easy Painting Class for Beginners

West Newfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 341 Bridge Street, West Newfield, ME 04095

Beginning Paint Parties are fun and 420/BYOB friendly...enjoy the farm/river/country lifestyle that brings friends together. $25/class

