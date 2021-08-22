Gregory events calendar

(GREGORY, SD) Live events are lining up on the Gregory calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gregory area:

Jungle Cruise Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 521 Main St, Platte, SD

Movie Info Running Time: 127 minutes Rated - PG 13 Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they...

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 521 Main St, Platte, SD

Movie InfoRunning Time: 121 minutesRated - PG 13An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in...

Saturday Night with the Bulls Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 Main St, Winner, SD

Annual bull-o-rama held at the Tripp County Rodeo Arena. Bull riding event with mutton bustin' and a junior wild horse race.

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, Winner, SD

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

Drug Interdiction Patrol Tactics in Rural Areas Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This course is designed to provide rural law enforcement officers with the nuanced legal aspects of arrest, search and seizure for narcotics offenses. This course covers the hazards associated...