Live events Deadwood — what’s coming up

(DEADWOOD, SD) Deadwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Deadwood:

Sunrise Yoga & Zumba Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 703 Main St, Deadwood, SD

Join us every Thursday morning for Sunrise Yoga - Chelsie Bauer leads you through your early morning session. This is a FREE session! Come start your day out right with Yoga -sponsored by Sanford...

Orion & Stacey Potter - Private Event Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood, SD

The Lodge at Deadwood - Private Event #OrionandStaceyPotter #OSP #AlwaysSinging #SingYourHeartOut #PrivateEvent #LodgeatDeadwood #StageShow ##Elvis You may also like the following events from...

Outlaw Square Farmer’s Market Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 703 Main St, Deadwood, SD

The focus is on celebrating the rich food & produce grown here in the Black Hills. Tuesdays from 2-7pm, starting June 29th, you will find local growers who bring the best locally grown produce...

Cars and Coffee BH: August 28th KDN Edition Lead, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 160 W Main St, Lead, SD

Something we've tried to do the last couple years is to have an event during the famed Kool Deadwood Nites. A very unique event that brings classic cars from all over the country. KDN has grown so...

2021 South Dakota Festival of Books Deadwood, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

We're bringing readers and writers together again, with more than 60 authors featured at the 19th annual South Dakota Festival of Books!