Griswold Updates

Live events Griswold — what's coming up

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(GRISWOLD, IA) Griswold is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Griswold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C33aM_0bZW5W1D00

Keegan Auction #2

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

*LARGE AUCTION* ANTIQUE TOOLS. - NUMEROUS CARPENTER TOOLS (HAND TOOLS AND POWER TOOLS). - LUMBER. - FORD NAA TRACTOR w/SEVERAL ATTACHMENTS. - 1988 CHEVY TRUCK w/DUMP BED. - HYUNDIA GOLF CART, ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Glug_0bZW5W1D00

The Notebook Cafe 8th Annual Women's Conference - Be Still and KNOW

Walnut, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 415 Antique City Drive, Walnut, IA 51577

Join us in historic Walnut, Iowa for worship, moving testimonies, prayer, and praise music. Let's Be Still and KNOW...listening for God.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PHBp_0bZW5W1D00

Mr. Sinister: 80's Hair Rock Fest

Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

Playing the best of the Hair Band Era, Mr. Sinister returns to EOO for an incredible night of rock! Saturday, September 25th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2belQT_0bZW5W1D00

Little Tike Hike at Botna Bend Park

Hancock, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 42926 Mahogany Rd, Hancock, IA

Botna Bend Park i 42926 Mahogany Road Hancock, Iowa 51536 i Ages Ages 3 to 5 i Cost Free With Park Admission Families with young learners are invited to hit the trails for a self-guided hike full...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2covC4_0bZW5W1D00

Connections Not Content/A Spiritual Retreat

Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Creighton Retreat Center, 16493 Contrail Ave., Griswold, IA, Griswold, IA 51535

After a year of being apart, the focus will be on connecting to each other, God and creation.

Griswold, IA
With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

