Live events Griswold — what’s coming up

(GRISWOLD, IA) Griswold is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Griswold:

Keegan Auction #2 Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

*LARGE AUCTION* ANTIQUE TOOLS. - NUMEROUS CARPENTER TOOLS (HAND TOOLS AND POWER TOOLS). - LUMBER. - FORD NAA TRACTOR w/SEVERAL ATTACHMENTS. - 1988 CHEVY TRUCK w/DUMP BED. - HYUNDIA GOLF CART, ...

The Notebook Cafe 8th Annual Women's Conference - Be Still and KNOW Walnut, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 415 Antique City Drive, Walnut, IA 51577

Join us in historic Walnut, Iowa for worship, moving testimonies, prayer, and praise music. Let's Be Still and KNOW...listening for God.

Mr. Sinister: 80's Hair Rock Fest Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

Playing the best of the Hair Band Era, Mr. Sinister returns to EOO for an incredible night of rock! Saturday, September 25th!

Little Tike Hike at Botna Bend Park Hancock, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 42926 Mahogany Rd, Hancock, IA

Botna Bend Park i 42926 Mahogany Road Hancock, Iowa 51536 i Ages Ages 3 to 5 i Cost Free With Park Admission Families with young learners are invited to hit the trails for a self-guided hike full...

Connections Not Content/A Spiritual Retreat Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Creighton Retreat Center, 16493 Contrail Ave., Griswold, IA, Griswold, IA 51535

After a year of being apart, the focus will be on connecting to each other, God and creation.