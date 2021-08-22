Cancel
Hana, HI

Events on the Hana calendar

Hana Digest
 5 days ago

(HANA, HI) Hana has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hana:

2BeachDance2 at Po'olenelena Beach next to Secret's Beach

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:45 PM

2BeachDance2...Warm sand between our toes is our dance floor.. lovely escatic dancers surround us as our dance flows into waves~~~~ About this event Please text 1-808-298-4297 if having difficulty...

MAUI IMPROV! It's All Made Up! Aug 22nd Performance! 7-8:30pm.

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

Join us Sunday evening Aug 22nd for another night of MAUI IMPROV! It's All Made Up! Aug 22nd Performance. 7-8:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, Kihei! $10! Advance tickets here via Eventbrite and sold at...

Maui Sound Healing Tribe- Blue Moon Light Activation

Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 401 Baldwin Ave, Paia, HI

Join Maui Sound Healing Tribe in this potent event celebrating the blue moon! Our group is so excited to have our first community event About this Event Join our team of musicians in our first...

Kam 3 Beach Service — The Maui Christian Church

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

Join Us Sunday at Kamaole 3 Beach Park in Kihei. WE WILL BE MEETING UNDER THE TREES ON THE RIGHT-HAND SIDE OF THE PARK. We will be having a Worship Service, followed by a BYO Brunch and fellowship...

A multimedia performance

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

In the Time of Corona is a multimedia show that features works commissioned by Ebb & Flow Arts: A work by Peter Swanzy (Makawao) for video, audio and piano; "Covid Dreams," a music video by...

Learn More

Hana Digest

Hana, HI
With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

